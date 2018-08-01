BP (BP) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 700 ($9.20) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.87) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BP from GBX 520 ($6.83) to GBX 610 ($8.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.54) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 585 ($7.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 610.95 ($8.03).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 566.80 ($7.45) on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.05).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 55 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £314.60 ($413.35). Insiders purchased 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417 over the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

