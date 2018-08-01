Bowhead Price Up 41.5% Over Last Week (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bowhead token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Bowhead has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.05526405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00209720 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000419 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bowhead Profile

Bowhead (AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com . Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

