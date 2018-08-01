Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.54-6.67 billion (+6-8%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton restated a hold rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.30.

In related news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $782,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,238,442. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

