Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $616,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking opened at $2,028.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.