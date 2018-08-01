Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Holdings Cut by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 299,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,028.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.