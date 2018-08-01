Bojangles (BOJA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Bojangles to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Bojangles has set its FY18 guidance at $0.64-0.72 EPS.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bojangles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOJA opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Bojangles has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CL King downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bojangles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

