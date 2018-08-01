BofI (BOFI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

BOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BofI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Compass Point lowered BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BofI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get BofI alerts:

Shares of BOFI opened at $39.02 on Monday. BofI has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other BofI news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BofI in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BofI in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in BofI in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in BofI in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BofI in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.