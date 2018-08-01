Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Hold Rating for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued on Monday.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $26.00 price target on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) opened at $24.50 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.11. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.92%. research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Haske sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $44,798.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $237,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 160,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

