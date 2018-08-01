BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.