BMO Capital Markets Lowers WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target to C$17.50

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WJA. Cowen decreased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC downgraded WestJet Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.15.

Shares of WestJet Airlines traded down C$0.24, hitting C$18.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 532,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,085. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of C$16.82 and a one year high of C$28.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. WestJet Airlines had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

