BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) a C$15.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.75 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.50 to C$18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$14.73 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$15.86 and a 52-week high of C$20.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

