Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,068.27% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $10.36 on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. 67,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,423. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities set a $109.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $207,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

