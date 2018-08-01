Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 98.53%.

NYSE:BCRH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.03. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,442 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

