Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 98.53%.
NYSE:BCRH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 2,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.03. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.29%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Blue Capital Reinsurance
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
