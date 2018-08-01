Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

BLMN opened at $19.34 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 198.45% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $4,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,706.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,267,899. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,511 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,711,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

