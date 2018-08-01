Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 237.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $1.38-1.45 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands opened at $19.34 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Deno sold 16,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $415,422.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,267,899 in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $58,763,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,462,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,781,000 after buying an additional 1,589,579 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,711,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,046,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

