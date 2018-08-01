Blockport (BPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.89 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Blockport has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $19,596.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003698 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00395269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00178232 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00027549 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.