BlitzPredict (XBP) One Day Volume Hits $91,851.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $91,851.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00033157 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038425 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00326510 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017000 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.