BlazerCoin (BLAZR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. BlazerCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, BlazerCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlazerCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.01031737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004767 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016001 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012719 BTC.

BlazerCoin Profile

BlazerCoin (CRYPTO:BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2017. BlazerCoin’s official website is blazercoin.cf

Buying and Selling BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlazerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlazerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.