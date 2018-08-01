Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 554 ($7.28) on Wednesday. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($4.89) and a one year high of GBX 497 ($6.53).

In other Blackrock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Simon Beart purchased 140 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 529 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £740.60 ($973.07). Insiders have acquired 401 shares of company stock worth $222,554 over the last quarter.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in the United Kingdom smaller companies and mid-capitalization companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

