Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (NYSE:MUI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7589452642771 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd remained flat at $$13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,670. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

