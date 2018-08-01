BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of III. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 7,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.15. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

