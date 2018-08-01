BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 108,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 189,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF opened at $34.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

