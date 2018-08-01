BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 394,827 Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 394,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,056,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $7,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma opened at $9.06 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Cue Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

