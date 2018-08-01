BlackRock Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The Ozarks raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 30,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 317,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Golub Capital BDC opened at $18.85 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.