BlackRock Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 335.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

CHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

