BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lowered by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock opened at $502.76 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.62 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.67.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

