Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $610,713.00 and $2,043.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.01022197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004650 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015830 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

