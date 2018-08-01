BitAsean (BAS) Market Capitalization Hits $8,470.00

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, BitAsean has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitAsean has a market cap of $8,470.00 and approximately $3,846.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitAsean token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitAsean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00392416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00177698 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00026428 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean launched on June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitAsean’s official website is www.bitasean.org

Buying and Selling BitAsean

BitAsean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitAsean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitAsean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitAsean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.