Bird Construction (BDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of C$294.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of Bird Construction traded up C$0.08, reaching C$7.85, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,833. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

In other Bird Construction news, insider Gilles Gerald Royer purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$309,960.00. Also, insider Wayne Richard Gingrich purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,690.00. Insiders have bought a total of 66,320 shares of company stock valued at $507,261 over the last ninety days.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

