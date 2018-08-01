BipCoin (BIP) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BipCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. BipCoin has a total market cap of $27,003.00 and $125.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BipCoin has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Masari (MSR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000332 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin (BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org . BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

BipCoin Coin Trading

BipCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

