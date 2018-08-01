Biopharmx (BPMX) Shares Down 5%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19. 4,735,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,021,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Biopharmx in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.