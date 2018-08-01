BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded down $0.06, hitting $100.50, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,971. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $1,657,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,960 shares of company stock valued at $12,349,363. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 125.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 119,185 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,545,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 187.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 263,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 171,994 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

