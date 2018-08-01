Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $44,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

