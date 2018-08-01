BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products opened at $29.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.94. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.92%. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 181,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

