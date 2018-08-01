BidaskClub Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) to Hold

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $795.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.70.
In other news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter worth $235,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
