BidaskClub Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) to Hold

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $795.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $2,383,249.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter worth $235,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

