BidaskClub Downgrades Fortinet (FTNT) to Buy

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $157,002.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at $480,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at $760,181,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,434 shares of company stock worth $4,840,760. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $146,798,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,808,000 after acquiring an additional 685,767 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,733,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $24,256,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after buying an additional 394,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

