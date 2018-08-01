BidaskClub Downgrades BioScrip (BIOS) to Buy

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioScrip has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

BioScrip stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BioScrip has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.17.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BioScrip by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioScrip by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

