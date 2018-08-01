BGC Partners (BGCP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.52

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 89079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research firms recently commented on BGCP. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 1.24%. research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,881 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 65.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,079,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,030 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 57.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,912,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,800,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 55.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,798,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 643,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

