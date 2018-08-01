Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,844 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31,325.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 284,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,605,000 after acquiring an additional 233,851 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 150,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $22,251,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust opened at $361.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $307.28 and a 12-month high of $366.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

