Bfsg LLC Invests $415,000 in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Stock

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,577 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,960,000 after buying an additional 836,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,434,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,431,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Compass Point started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

