Bfsg LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,975,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,795,000 after acquiring an additional 123,202 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $145.09 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

