Bezant Tops One Day Volume of $1.69 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $1.69 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003685 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00395466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00178866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00027877 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,887,951 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

