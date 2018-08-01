bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock (ACX) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock (ETR:ACX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACX. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

ACX opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. bet-at-home.com AG Common Stock has a 1-year low of €85.50 ($100.59) and a 1-year high of €150.30 ($176.82).

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

