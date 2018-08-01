BEST (BSTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BEST opened at $9.63 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. BEST has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

BSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded BEST from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

