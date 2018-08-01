Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B traded down $0.02, hitting $197.85, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,003,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,154. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $58.47 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

