Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $6,159,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Johnson Rice raised Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 444 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $34,112.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 5,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $383,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,045.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,841 shares of company stock worth $1,209,657. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec opened at $80.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.