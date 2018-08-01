Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Becton Dickinson and worth $95,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1,392.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 144,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,990.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

