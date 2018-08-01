Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Stake Lowered by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 469.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $530,420.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

