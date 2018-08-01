Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 28,303 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 278,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 45,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group opened at $187.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

