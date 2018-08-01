BB&T Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

BB&T Corp lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 86,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $90.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.98.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

